'He was God-fearing and full of joy'

Head of murdered soldier's yeshiva: Soldier had gone to buy gifts for his rabbis. "He was found embracing the books he had bought."

Rabbi Shlomo Vilk, the head of the yeshiva where the soldier found murdered this morning studied, told Galei Tzahal that the soldier was "in the world of fear of God and of joy and goodness."

"He always walked around with a smile on his face, sometimes his outward appearance hid the good and wisdom and love of every person."

"He was really in touch with animals and humans. He decided to study in a yeshiva that has interfaith meetings, Torah, that has a lot of family, no matter who the person is, all types of students: secular, religious, Arab, anyone who can be heard.”

"He was one of the most dedicated people, it's hard to grasp that he's gone. "

Vilk added: "He went to Jerusalem to buy gifts for his rabbis to show his appreciation, and on the way back this terrible attack happened. He was found embracing the books he had bought."

"We are shocked. Where do we go now? Primarily in the next minute and the next hour?"

The body of a yeshiva student was found early Thursday morning, with stab marks on his body, near the community of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

The student is a resident of the town of Ofra and a hesder student in a yeshiva in Migdal Oz, who is still in a period preceding active service but is already defined as an IDF soldier.

At this stage, the IDF understands that a terrorist squad is operating in the area and an effort is being made to locate the squad. IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police forces are on the scene and searching the area.