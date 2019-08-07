Labor party pushes to remove cameras from voting booths

The Labor party on Wednesday requested that the Central Elections Committee ban the Likud from placing cameras in voting stations.

"This is serious discrimination and a severe breach of privacy," read a request sent by attorney Omri Segev, who serves as the Labor party's legal adviser.

"As long as the placement of cameras in voting booths is done by private bodies or parties, without clear regulation of the issue, there is a great suspicion that voters will avoid coming to the polling stations and there is an increased risk of forgeries and critical harm to the purity of the elections.

"Documenting the voters due to their ethnicity or geographic locations raises a serious risk of that they will be harassed, degraded, or humiliated. The risk that the footage will be publicized may place forbidden pressure on voters and skew the results of the elections."

In April, Central Elections Committee Chairman Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer called for a probe into suspicions of election fraud at polling stations in Arab communities.

In June, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) called for cameras to be placed in every voting booth to prevent fraud in September's elections.

Last month, Israel Police's Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit said it was gathering testimonies from voting station workers in an attempt to uncover the truth of what went on at some polling stations, where it is strongly suspected that there was purposeful fraud and results were actively distributed among the parties instead of being recorded properly in the system.