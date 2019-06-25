Interior Minister: Put cameras in every voting booth

Interior Minister Deri urges Elections Committee to put cameras in every voting booth, says 'small expense' will prevent complaints.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri participated in an Elections Committee meeting, explaining that he believes cameras should be installed in every voting booth in order to combat election fraud.

"These are unnecessary elections and waste the public money, unfortunately," Deri began. "Israel has many challenges and instead of solving the problems and working for the sake of the citizens, we are entering another election period. And the same person who brought us to the elections is complaining of how much debt we have."

"It's time that in every voting booth - not in the booth itself but opposite the Elections Committee members - there will be cameras, to help ensure complete transparency.

"This is a relatively small expense for an initiative which will give everyone a good sense of security and prevent the regular list of complaints regarding the purity of the voting and counting process."

Central Elections Committee Chairman Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer announced his decision to raise the salaries of 1,000 Central Elections Committee workers by 32%, due to the difficulty in finding workers.

"Since we're now on Round 2, I can only hope there won't be a Round 3," he said.