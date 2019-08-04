Shaked may not join unity government

United Right chairwoman warns: 'No one knows what'll happen if the right doesn't have 61 seats.'

United Right Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked on Saturday night refused to discuss what the 22nd Knesset might look like.

Speaking to the Central Committee, Shaked said: "If we do not have 61 Knesset seats, I assume that they will try to form some kind of unity government, which I prefer not to be a part of."

"No one knows what will happen if [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu does not have 61 Knesset members. Anyone who claims to know is only speculating."

Regarding herself, Shaked said: "I would certainly be happy to return to the Justice Ministry, I did not finish the work there and I enjoyed every minute."

Earlier on Saturday, Shaked warned right-wing Israelis not to throw their votes out on parties which are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

In a video published on her Twitter page, Shaked said: "We need to remember that our strength is in our unity, not in our uniformity. We have succeeded in creating a party which unites all the sectors and sub-sectors of Religious ZIonism and which represents the secular, liberal, and ideological Right. I am very happy that we are all managing to work together, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Smotrich, Naftali Bennett, and myself are working together as partners, with honesty and friendship."

"The upcoming elections are extremely significant elections for the Right, we need to win 61 Knesset seats. We cannot allow a single vote to be wasted or a single vote to be thrown in the trash [and given to] a party which does not pass the electoral threshold.

"I am really asking all of you, please, believe in us. Join us."

Watch the Hebrew Twitter video here: