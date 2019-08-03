Poll: No one can form a government

A new poll conducted Friday by the Midgam Research Institute showed that neither candidate for Israel's premiership is capable of forming a coalition.

According to the poll, the right-wing bloc without the haredi parties and the center-left bloc without the Arab parties are equal, with 42 Knesset seats each.

The poll gave Yisrael Beytenu, considered to be the swing party, 10 Knesset seats.

If elections were held today and the political map identical to its current status, the Likud would win 30 Knesset seats, followed closely by Blue and White with 29 Knesset seats. The United Right party, led by Ayelet Shaked, would win 12 seats, and the Arab Joint List would come in fourth with 11 seats.

Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ would win eight Knesset seats, followed by Sephardic-haredi Shas with seven. The Democratic Camp - made up of Meretz and Democratic Israel - would also win seven Knesset seats.

The Labor-Gesher joint list would receive six Knesset seats.Moshe Feiglin's Zehut would not cross the electoral threshold, garnering just 2.2% of the vote, and the Otzma Yehudit party would likewise fail to cross, securing only 1.9% of the vote.

Together with the haredi parties, the right-religious bloc would win 57 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc together with the Arabs would win 53 Knesset seats.

In the poll, participants were asked if they support the creation of a unity government with the Likud and Blue and White parties. While 36% of right-wing voters supported the idea, just 34% of left-wing voters did. All told, 33% of respondents supported a unity government while 54% opposed it.

Participants were also asked if they support a unity government including the Likud, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beytenu parties. While 35% of right-wing voters supported the idea, just 27% of left-wing voters did. All told, 29% of respondents supported such a unity government, while 59% opposed it.