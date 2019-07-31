It's final: Moshe Feiglin's Zehut is running alone

Former MK Moshe Feiglin submits party list to election committee, ending possibility of joint run with other parties.

The Zehut party will run on its own for the 22nd Knesset, after the party filed for an independent run Wednesday afternoon.

Zehut party chairman and former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin submitted his party’s list to the Central Election Committee Wednesday, ensuring that the party will run separately in the September 17th election.

The party’s list includes 15 candidates, and is the sixth party list to be submitted to the committee ahead of the deadline Thursday night.

A total of 42 parties have applied to register for the election, prior to the actual filing of Knesset lists.

The libertarian-leaning Zehut party had previously discussed the possibility of running with other right-wing parties, including the New Right.

On Sunday, however, Feiglin announced that Zehut would run on its own, and chastised New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked, saying she ignored his party’s overtures for an alliance and chose to focus exclusively on talks with the United Right.

“The cat is out of the bag. Even though in the last election I brought a lot more votes [personally] than either Ayelet [Shaked] or Naftali [Bennett] – the votes for the New Right were divided up between them – and even though we offered them an alliance a month ago, Shaked preferred to hold talks with every party to the right of the Likud, except for Zehut.”

“Zehut will run by itself,” continued Feiglin, “in order to ensure that the liberty camp is well represented in the next Knesset.”

“Regarding claims about splitting the right-wing vote – please address your questions to Ayelet Shaked.”

A day later, Shaked called for Zehut to join with the United Right, shortly after her New Right party signed a deal with the United Right for a joint run.

"In the coming days the party lists will be closed. I would like both Zehut and Otzma Yehudit to join the larger faction and build one big party like the Republican Party."