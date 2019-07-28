Zehut announces it will run alone

Ex-MK Moshe Feiglin blasts New Right for avoiding talks with Zehut party, vows to run alone for the Knesset.

Zehut party chairman and former Likud MK Moshe Feiglin announced Sunday night that his party will run alone for the 22nd Knesset this September, ruling out an alliance with the New Right and United Right parties.

In a Facebook post Sunday night, Feiglin blamed New Right chairwoman Ayelet Shaked, saying she ignored his party’s overtures for an alliance and chose to focus exclusively on talks with the United Right.

“The cat is out of the bag. Even though in the last election I brought a lot more votes [personally] than either Ayelet [Shaked] or Naftali [Bennett] – the votes for the New Right were divided up between them – and even though we offered them an alliance a month ago, Shaked preferred to hold talks with every party to the right of the Likud, except for Zehut.”

“Zehut will run by itself,” continued Feiglin, “in order to ensure that the liberty camp is well represented in the next Knesset.”

“Regarding claims about splitting the right-wing vote – please address your questions to Ayelet Shaked.”