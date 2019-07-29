Shaked: We also want to unite with Zehut, Otzma Yehudit

Leader of new joint list of right-wing parties says smaller parties have limited time to join New Right and United Right.

New Right leader Ayelet Shaked said that she was just getting started after finalizing a deal under which she would lead a joint list with the United Right faction in the upcoming elections.

"I am very happy that after many efforts, all of my friends, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Samotrich and Naftali Bennett, succeeded in building together one large faction of religious Zionism and the secular secular ideological right," Shaked said in an interview with Arutz Sheva,

Shaked said that she would like to see the small right-wing parties Zehut and Otzma Yehudit agree to participate in the joint list. "In the coming days the party lists will be closed. I would like both Zehut and Otzma Yehudit to join the larger faction and build one big party like the Republican Party."

When asked whether there is resentment within Otzma Yehudit against the New Right and United Right factions, Shaked said that "it's difficult, but possible ... In the end we need people's goodwill and understanding and the ability to make concessions. Naftali Bennett and also Bezalel Smotrich, everyone gave in a little bit, and I'm sure that even if they knew how to give up a bit, we could unite them all."