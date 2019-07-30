Construction of 715 units for Arabs in Area C approved

Constructions of thousands of housing units in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria will also be approved.

Cabinet ministers unanimously approved plans to build 715 housing units in Palestinian Arab villages in Area C in Judea and Samaria on Tuesday evening by telephone referendum.

However, it is unclear whether these the plans are for building new housing units in those villages, or whether they are referring to the whitewashing of illegal buildings that already exist in the area.

Concurrent with the construction in the Palestinian villages, the approval of 6,000 housing units to be built in Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria is expected as well.

On Monday the head of the Binyamin Council Israel Gantz and Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan issued a joint statement in which they sharply attacked the plan discussed in the Cabinet.

"The report of a Cabinet hearing aimed at approving building plans for Arabs in Area C is particularly alarming," the two noted in their statement.

"The Palestinian Authority, by assisting and financing foreign entities, is carrying out massive illegal construction in these areas with one clear purpose - the establishment of a terrorist state in the heart of the country. We hope this does not constitute a signal to the direction of the government which will be formed after the elections."