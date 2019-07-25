Why was the Saudi blogger attacked on the Temple Mount?

Arutz Sheva spoke with Dr. Mordechai Kedar, a researcher at the Begin Sadat Center at Bar-Ilan University and a lecturer in the Arabic department regarding the disgraceful incident in which Arab youths assaulted a Saudi blogger during his visit to the Temple Mount. The Arabs cursed him, spat at him and threw chairs and other objects at him. According to Dr. Kedar, the incident was an expression of a profound dispute between two sides of the Muslim world.

Dr. Kedar noted that a similar incident took place on Wednesday against a young Jordanian who apparently supports peace with Israel and was attacked as well. Dr. Kedar also mentioned that Egypt's foreign minister in 2003, Ahmed Maher, had shoes thrown at him by a group of Palestinians after he prayed at the Temple Mount on a visit to Israel.

"Jerusalem is known for its hostile attitude toward every Arab or Muslim who was perceived as a collaborator or peace advocate, They also shot King Abdullah I at the Temple Mount, only because he had an agreement with Chaim Weizmann. The negative attitude toward anyone who is perceived as a traitor on the Islamic issue is known," Dr. Kedar emphasized.

Regarding the attack on the Saudi blogger, Dr. Kedar takes us back 1400 years, while insisting that without knowing the historical culture of the parties in the Middle East, it is impossible to understand what is happening today.

"All the Palestinians, and especially the Islamic Movement, are trying to make Jerusalem the center of interest of the Muslim world. They're trying to turn Jerusalem into the cultural destination of every Muslim in the world. Their goal is to attack the country at its borders and Jerusalem in the center and they express this in various ways. The spokesmen of the Muslim movement, like Sheikh Kamal Khatib in 2014, and even before that, Safwat Hijazi of Egypt said that Jerusalem should be the capital of the Islamic world, not Mecca and not Medina, but Jerusalem, and this very much angers the Saudis."

"This already happened in the past. In the 7th century, when the Umayyad regime began, they transferred the capital from Medina to Damascus and they ruled from there. They chose Jerusalem as a place of pilgrimage instead of Mecca. This is reminiscent of Jeroboam son of Nebat when he turned Beit-El into a place of pilgrimage instead of Jerusalem so that they [the Jewish people] wouldn't go to Rehoboam Ben Shlomo. The political story follows a religious story."

Dr. Kedar continues to tie the past to the present, saying, "Already in Omaya, since they moved to Damascus, they also chose an alternative pilgrimage place. The whole discourse about the importance of Jerusalem as a place of pilgrimage began then. They falsified the oral law - caliphs made out of as if Muhammad said that the value of Jerusalem is greater than that of Mecca and Medina. This is an issue that has been splitting the Muslim world for already 1400 years. This competition between Jerusalem and Mecca has accompanied the history of Sunni Islam since the mid-7th century and all that is happening today is a continuation of the same thing."

In light of this historical background, Dr. Kedar says that although the attack on the Saudi blogger has been attributed to the hostility towards Israel, the root of the incident is deeply rooted in Islamic history. "There is a competition between the sons of Hisham and the sons of the Arabian Peninsula deep in their hearts over the holy place."

As for what is now happening between the Saudis and the Palestinians, Dr. Kedar says: "Today social networks are almost free in Saudi Arabia and they attack the Palestinians there to the point of defining them as pigs. They write about them: 'You took our money. You're like dogs that bite the hand of the one who feeds you. You forge ties with the Iranians after we fed you.'



"We can't forget that Hamas and Kemal Khatib and Hijazi in Egypt are all sons of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, which is the most hated organization in Saudi Arabia, despite the fact that they are all Sunni. Saudi Islam is an Islam that supports the state and the establishment. In contrast, the Muslim Brotherhood is a revolutionary Islam and anti-establishment, an insurgent Islam. They're not viewed favorably when they call for the dissolution of power, as the Muslim Brotherhood does. It's a problem that today Hamas supporters control Jerusalem together with the Turks. As is well known, Erdogan is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Therefore the struggle for Jerusalem is between the Muslim Brotherhood and the Saudi establishment and the Jordanian minority and the Israeli establishment."