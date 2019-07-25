Liberman: Every narrow government is trouble

Yisrael Beytenu chair says he won't sit in government with Barak, Shafir and Meretz - neither will he sit with Rabbi Peretz and Smotrich.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman referred to left and right-wing alliances ahead of the elections.

In an interview with Galei Tzahal Army Radio, he said that the new party, the Democratic Camp, is "a radical leftist list that is irrelevant."

After announcing that his party would not sit with it in the next Knesset, Liberman added: "I do not see any serious party entering the coalition with them."

During the interview, Liberman said that his party would only sit in a broad unity government between the Likud and Blue and White, or else in the opposition: "Every narrow government, both on the Left and on the Right, is trouble for the State of Israel."