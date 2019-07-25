Netanyahu strategy to obstruct New Right

PM summons Jewish Home Chair Peretz, pressing him to close deal with Otzma Yehudit in attempt to foil Shaked/Bennett Knesset comeback.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with Jewish Home Party head Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and discussed with him efforts to build a Right-leaning coalition.

According to Reshet Bet, Netanyahu exerted pressure on Peretz to sign an agreement with the Otzma Yehudit Party, and in effect to re-establish the United Right list.

The aim of the move is to block the unification of Jewish Home/National Union with the New Right list led by Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

The report said that during the meeting between Netanyahu and Rabbi Peretz, the two also spoke on the phone with National Union Chairman and Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich.

The Likud Spokesman issued a statement claiming that "Prime Minister Netanyahu does not distribute ministers' roles to anyone and doesn't interfere with unification on the Right. Anyone who wants a Right-leaning government headed by Netanyahu must vote only for one big Likud."

Sources on the Right estimate this morning that Netanyahu's pressure on Peretz and Smotrich over the past few days is part of a desperate containment strategy to which he is committed to prevent Shaked and Bennett from returning to the Knesset.