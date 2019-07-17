Syria, Iran plan responses to Israeli airstrikes

Syrian Pres. Assad discusses Israel's 'attacks on Syria,' US peace plan, in secret meeting with Iranian official.

Syria's Al-Watan newspaper, identified with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government, on Tuesday reported that a-Assad met with an unnamed Iranian official to discuss "how to deal with Israel's attacks on Syrian territory," Israel Hayom reported.

The meeting, which took place in Damascus on Monday, covered US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century," with the Iranian official presenting Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's plan for handling the deal.

On Tuesday, a report by Asharq Al-Awsat noted that Hezbollah had moved some of its forces from within Syria to the Syria-Lebanon border, setting up new bases along the border.

Earlier this month, Syrian media claimed that Israel Air Force planes carried out an attack on a hangar, killing 18 people.