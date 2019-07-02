Satellite photo reveals damage from attack in Syria

Satellite image shows large hangar on the outskirts of Damascus, which likely stored advanced weapons, completely destroyed.

The Image Satellite International (ISI) company on Monday released a satellite image showing the site that was attacked on Sunday night in Damascus.

Channel 12 News reported that the image showed a large hangar inside the SSRC complex in Jarmaya, northwest of Damascus.

Syrian media reported that Israel Air Force planes carried out the attack, killing 18 people.

The ISI intelligence report said that the hangar, which was about 12x30 meters in size, was likely used to store advanced weapons or other sensitive components that required an accurate attack. The site was apparently used by Iran and Hezbollah.

According to the Syrian media, the attack was a combined attack by Israeli fighter jets and navy ships in which missiles were fired at military targets in the capital Damascus and in the city of Homs.

Syria's air defense systems responded to the missile attack and successfully intercepted some of them.