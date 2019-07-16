Report: Hezbollah forces on the move

The Hezbollah terror organization moved some of its forces which were previously located around Syria, to the Lebanon-Syria border, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the report, the forces also moved heavy weapons and set up new bases along the border.

On Monday night, Kan 11 reported that Israel sent a message to Russia asking them to act to remove Hezbollah from the Syrian Golan Heights in the same way they removed the Iranians from the area.

The report also noted that the publication of the issue delayed Hezbollah's attempts to base itself in Syria, but did not stop them.

On Friday, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah warned that if war breaks out between the US and Iran, Israel would be bombarded "with ferocity and force."