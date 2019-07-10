MK Forer: Blue and White already selling out to the haredim

Yisrael Beytenu's MK Forer says Blue and White party is 'already engaged in liquidation sale.'

MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday attacked the Blue and White party's insistence on competing with the Likud over the haredi vote.

"The Blue and White people are already busy selling out to the haredi parties and there's competition between [Blue and White leader MK Benny] Gantz and [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu over who will give more to [Deputy Health Minister Yakov] Litzman (UTJ) and [Interior Minister] Aryeh Deri (Shas)," Forer said.

He concluded: "A vote for Gantz is a vote for Litzman and Deri; a vote for Bibi is a vote for Deri and Lizman. A vote for Yisrael Beytenu is a vote for a normal government."

Yisrael Beytenu's chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, has called for a unity government comprised of Likud, Blue and White, and Yisrael Beytenu.

Recent reports have claimed that if the two large parties are forced into a unity government, they would ask some of the other smaller parties to join, but leave Yisrael Beytenu in the opposition.