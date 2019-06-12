Egypt, Jordan, Morocco to attend US Mideast peace conference

Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have agreed to attend the unveiling the economic component of US peace plan, White House says.

Egypt, Morocco and Jordan have agreed to attend the unveiling the economic component of a new US plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), the White House said on Wednesday.



The three Arab countries allied with Washington "informed us that they will be attending the workshop," a senior White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.



Spearheaded by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the long-awaited plan's economic component is set to be unveiled on June 25 and 26 at a conference in Bahrain.



The idea is to entice the PA with the economic benefits of the plan if they accept the United State's political proposals, which will be detailed at a later date that has yet to be announced.



But the PA has already rejected the plan and the United Nations says it also won't send a representative to the conference.



The PA, which cut ties with the Trump administration after it recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017, also won't attend.



The support of countries in the region is seen as crucial for the proposal's success, but the US media reported recently that the PA had asked Egypt, Morocco and Jordan not to participate in the summit.

