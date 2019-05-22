UAE, Saudi Arabia to participate in US-led economic workshop

United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia will take part in workshop in Bahrain in which part of US peace plan will be presented.

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia both confirmed on Tuesday they would take part in the June 25-26 “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop hosted in Bahrain in cooperation with the United States.

The UAE said it welcomes the workshop and would send a delegation,reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the workshop “aims to lift the Palestinian people out of misery and to enable them for a stable and prosperous future.”

“The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s official news agency SPA published a statement saying the kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning will take part in the Bahrain workshop.

“The minister's participation in this event is a continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's firm positions supportive to the sisterly Palestinian people in a way that achieves their stability, growth, and good living, and achieves their hopes and aspirations and yields security, stability and prosperity for the region in general,” said the statement.

“A number of businessmen and investors from the Arab countries and the world at large in addition to a number of finance ministers will take part in the workshop as they are going to review ideas and investment opportunities in the region and discuss the potentials of economic growth, development of human capital, creation of incentive investment environment in the region in general and in Palestine in particular,” it added.

The conference in Bahrain was announced on Sunday by senior White House officials, who said that the Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its upcoming Middle East peace plan during that workshop.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Monday that it would boycott the economic conference, with its “information minister” Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

"An economic agreement, with no political discussion on its side, will fail miserably, and we will not accept any proposal that does not include the basis for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he declared.

Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), also rejected the Bahrain economic conference, saying no party was entitled to negotiate on the PA’s behalf.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bahrain said the peace conference "serves no other purpose" than to help the Palestinian people "through developing their abilities and enhancing their resources".