Trump to Iran: Be careful with the threats

Trump warns Iran after it says it will end all limitations on uranium enrichment if its demands are not met.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday, after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued an ultimatum to the remaining signatories of the Iran nuclear deal that he would end all limitations on uranium enrichment if its demands are not met.

"Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to 'any amount we want' if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!" Trump tweeted.

Rouhani said earlier on Wednesday that Iran will ignore the 3.67% maximum enrichment level for uranium, starting next Sunday.

“We will increase uranium enrichment beyond 3.67% after July 7,” announced the Iranian President.

The Iranian leader ignored calls by European leaders to “immediately reverse” its “overshoot” on uranium enrichment.

"If you want to express regret and issue a statement, you can do it now,” Rouhani said.

On Monday, Iran announced that it has exceeded the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 JCPOA, leading US President Donald Trump to warn that Iran is “playing with fire”.