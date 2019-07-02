Macron: Iran must 'immediately reverse' breach of nuclear deal

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe will take action to ensure that Iran keeps its end of the 2015 "nuclear deal."

On Tuesday, Macron said he had "noted with concern" Iran's announcement that it had breached the nuclear pact, demanding the country "immediately reverse" its "overshoot" and "abstain from any other measure that would undermine its nuclear obligations," Iran's Radio Farda reported.

He also promised to "take steps" which would allow Iran to "continue to benefit from the economic advantages" offered in the 2015 deal, while also proving that it can "fully respect its obligations."

On Monday, Iran announced that it has exceeded the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 nuclear deal, also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), leading US President Donald Trump to warn that Iran is "playing with fire."

Later on Monday, Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, told Al-Alam TV that "if the US attacks us, only half an hour will remain of Israel’s lifespan."