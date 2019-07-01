Iran violates nuclear deal

Iran on Monday announced that it had exceeded the amount of enriched uranium permitted under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

JCPOA, also known as the "Iran deal," limited the enriched uranium to 300 kg (661 lbs).

Last week, Iran's United Nations Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said the country was not planning on leaving the nuclear deal.

However, on Saturday, Fars quoted an unnamed informed source as saying: "As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran’s just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached."

In May, an official Iranian source told Thassen that the Islamic Republic had quadrupled its enrichment rate of low-enrichment uranium.