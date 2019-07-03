Report: Hamas rocket lands in the Mediterranean

Air raid siren sounded in response to Hamas rocket, was not a false alarm, report says.

A Wednesday morning air raid siren declared by the Home Front Command to be a false alarm may have been sounded in response to Hamas firing a rocket into the Mediterranean Sea, Yediot Ahronot reported.

The Color Red air raid sounded at approximately 7:20 a.m. in Sderot and the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council. At approximately 7:30, the IDF said that the siren was a "false alarm."

A short time later, it was discovered that Hamas had in fact fired a rocket from northern Gaza, but as an "experiment" and towards the sea.

On Friday, Israel confirmed that it had reached an agreement for a truce with the Hamas terror organization.

Under the agreement, the Israeli government softened economic sanctions on Hamas-ruled Gaza in exchange for an end to incendiary bomb attacks on Israeli border towns and farm land.

Last week, incendiary balloons sparked over 100 fires in Israel, and explosives both landed in Israeli territory and exploded in the skies above Israeli towns.