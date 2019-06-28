Report: Israel and Hamas agree on truce

PA report says Israel and Hamas reached an agreement to end firing of incendiary balloons in exchange for increase in fishing area.

The Palestinian Arab news agency Sawa reported on Thursday night that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a truce brokered by Egypt and the United Nations.

According to the report, as part of the understandings, Hamas will stop firing incendiary balloons at the communities in the Gaza envelope and curb the weekly demonstrations along the border fence.

Israel, in return, will increase the Gaza fishing area to 15 miles and resume the transfer of fuel to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, which was closed on Tuesday in response to the ongoing balloon terrorism.

The reports have not been confirmed by Israel at this stage.

At least 20 fires caused by incendiary balloons sent from Gaza were burning in southern Israel on Thursday.

Some officials put the number of fires set from Thursday morning until late Thursday afternoon at 24, the largest number of fires started by the arson balloons in one day since the attacks became an almost daily occurrence last spring.

One of the fires broke out inside Kibbutz Mefalsim, which is located near the border. MK Alon Schuster (Blue and White), a resident of the kibbutz, arrived at the scene and said, "The fire reached Kibbutz Mefalsim. Soldiers, security officers, the fire department and the kibbutz members are putting out the fire. It seems that Netanyahu does not care. Let the world burn, the main thing is that he be saved from trial. The main thing is that his government will survive. Very bad, painful."

New Right chairman Naftali Bennett responded to the fires in the Gaza envelope and said, "The south is burning and the government is busy with elections. The government's policy, according to which terrorists who fire incendiary balloons are not eliminated, endangers lives and harms deterrence.”

"An explosive balloon is like an anti-tank missile, and whoever fires it is a terrorist who tries to murder Israelis and must be harmed. When the balloon terrorism just started, I claimed that the terrorists should be harmed, but my opinion in the cabinet was rejected, and now we have reached 14 fires in one day. If the cabinet does not come to its senses, it will cost us blood," Bennett warned.