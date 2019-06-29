Source: Israel preparing for military solution

A diplomatic source has warned that Israel will reapply sanctions against Hamas, including limiting fuel and electricity, if the quiet does not continue. At the same time, Israel is also preparing for a military solution.

Recently, at least 15 fires a day were sparked by incendiary balloons. Over the past week, 100 fires broke out in Israeli towns on the Gaza border - but the IDF has refrained from responding.

On Friday, 14 fires broke out near the Gaza border, and a police sapper neutralized an explosive device hidden in what looked like a book and attached to a cluster of balloons, which had landed in an agricultural field.

In addition, 7,000 Gazans took part in the weekly riots. One of them threw a firebomb at an IDF jeep driving near the southern Gaza border. No one was injured.

Thursday saw 25 fires from incendiary balloons, and another incendiary balloon landed in a home in the Eshkol Regional Council. By miracle, no one was injured.

Wednesday saw 19 fires, mostly in the Eshkol region.