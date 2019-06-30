Iran: We will exceed enriched uranium limit

Source says Iran will exceed enriched uranium limit set in 2015 deal due to failure of talks with remaining signatories.

Iran will soon exceed an enriched uranium limit under its nuclear deal after remaining signatories to the 2015 deal fell short of Tehran’s demands to be shielded from US sanctions, Reuters reported Saturday, citing an “informed source” who spoke to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

On Friday, European, Russian and Chinese officials met with their Iranian counterparts to discuss ways to save the 2015 nuclear following the US withdrawal from it last year and its reimposition of crippling sanctions on Iran.

The European signatories to the 2015 deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the agreement and vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the Iran in an effort to preserve the deal.

Iran’s envoy to Friday’s meeting in Vienna said that European countries had offered too little to persuade Tehran to back off from its plans to breach limits imposed by the deal.

“As the commission meeting in Vienna could not satisfy Iran’s just demands ... Iran is determined to cut it commitments to the deal and the 300 kg enriched uranium limit will be soon breached,” the unnamed source said, according to Fars.