Gaza area residents to appeal to UN over incendiary balloons

Gaza area residents are turning to the United Nations in protest of the violation of their human rights perpetrated by Hamas.

Israeli residents of the Gaza envelope are preparing to appeal to the United Nations (UN) against Hamas in protest of the booby-trapped balloons launched into Israel, according to a Channel 12 weekend news report.

The heads of local councils in the Gaza area and its residents are angry and tired of being ignored by Prime Minister and Defense Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the political echelon. They have decided to turn to the UN in protest of the violation of their human rights perpetrated by Hamas.

In the past few weeks, Hamas has launched deadly explosive devices attached to various objects such as Hebrew books and toys in order to entice children in approaching the devices. Furthermore, the launching of incendiary balloons by Hamas into Israel and the fires they cause continue to be a routine event in the Gaza area.

At least 14 fires erupted in communities in the Gaza envelope on Friday as a result of incendiary balloons fired from the Strip despite the truce agreement which Israel and Hamas signed on Thursday night.

On Friday morning, Israel confirmed that it had reached an agreement for a truce with the Hamas terror organization.

The deal would soften economic sanctions on Gaza in exchange for an end to incendiary bomb attacks on Israeli border towns and farmland.

As part of the agreement, Israel will expand the fishing area open to Gazan boats to 15 miles from the shore. Dozens of boats confiscated for straying from the approved fishing area will be returned as part of the deal.

In addition, Israel will resume the transfer of fuel to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, which was closed on Tuesday in response to the ongoing balloon terrorism, which began in spring 2018.

The deal, which was brokered by the Egyptian government and the United Nations, aims to end the regular attacks on Israeli border towns and farmland by Hamas terror cells, which have used balloons and kites to fly incendiary bombs over the frontier into Israeli territory.

A senior Israeli official said that the agreement would end Hamas attacks – or would be scuttled.