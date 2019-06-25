Israel stops fuel transfers to Gaza

Israel stops transfer of fuel to Gaza power plant following ongoing firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israeli territory.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced on Tuesday morning that Israel will stop the transfer of fuel to the power plant in the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing effective immediately and until further notice.

The move follows the ongoing firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory.

On Monday, 11 fires broke out in the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip - all of them as a result of incendiary balloons launched into Israel.

Firefighting teams, together with KKL-JNF personnel, arrived at the scene of the fires and fought to extinguish them.

One of the balloons landed in a kindergarten in the Sdot Negev Regional Council, a few minutes after the end of the school day. There were no injuries or damages.