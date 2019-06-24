'Destroy terrorists' homes - even if they killed no one'

IDF 'examining' security agency's request to destroy terrorists' homes - even if the victims are injured instead of murdered.

Shabak (Israel Security Agency) is demanding the IDF destroy the home of an Arab terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem last month, despite the fact that he did not succeed in killing any of his victims.

Shabak's demand contradicts the stance of the IDF's military prosecutor, who until now had ordered that only the homes of terrorists who succeeded in their mission of killing Jews have their homes destroyed.

According to Army Radio, Shabak is now demanding the demolition of the terrorist who carried out a terror attack at Jerusalem's Damascus Gate which left two Jews wounded: Gavriel Lavi, 47, was wounded seriously while 16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg was wounded moderately.

Both have been released from the hospital, and the terrorist was eliminated by police officers.

The IDF responded that it is "examining Shabak's request," the report said.