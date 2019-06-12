Gavriel Lavi, who was seriously wounded in stabbing attack in Old City two weeks ago, released from the hospital.

Gavriel Lavi, one of two Israelis wounded in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem last month, was discharged from Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem Wednesday.

Lavi was critically wounded in the May 31st terror attack in the Old City, during which a 19-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist stabbed and wounded two Israelis before being shot and killed by Israeli security personnel.

Forty-seven-year-old Lavi was initially listed in critical condition, but was later downgraded to serious but stable condition.

“I realized that I was between life and death,” said Lavi Wednesday. “Thanks to the prayers from my friends in yeshiva, everything turned around for the best.”

“All of the prayers gave me so much strength and helped me not despair because of my difficult situation.”

Despite his brush with death, Lavi said he would not be deterred from visiting the Old City of Jerusalem via the Damascus Gate, which lies in a predominantly Muslim Arab area, where confrontations between locals and Jewish visitors are common.

“We’ll keep going through Damascus Gate and won’t be afraid.”

In addition, 16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg was also wounded after the terrorist attacked him as Nachumberg rode his bike back to his yeshiva following morning prayers. Last week, Nachumberg was released from Hadassah Medical Center.