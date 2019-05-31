One in critical condition, one in moderate condition, after terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City. Terrorist shot and killed.

Body of terrorist removed from scene of stabbing attack in Old City of Jerusalem

One of the victims in Friday morning’s terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, who was attacked as he made his way from morning prayers at a local synagogue back to his yeshiva.

“On his way back from the Hurva synagogue to the yeshiva, someone jumped him from one of the courtyards,” the victim’s father told Reshet Bet.

“The ridiculous thing is that at the beginning, the police told him to ‘Get out of here’, they didn’t understand that he was wounded. He walked to the synagogue to call for help.”

The victim had been learning overnight at his yeshiva, then went to the Hurva synagogue for morning prayers.

“At first he didn’t realize that he had been stabbed by a knife,” his father continued, “he thought he had been punched in the back. His brother was with him, and they started to run towards the Hurva synagogue, and there they called for help.”

During the terror attack another victim, estimated to be about 50 years of age, was also stabbed, leaving him in critical condition. He was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center. He has been admitted to the hospital’s intensive care ward, and is unconscious and on assisted breathing.

Authorities say the terrorist entered the Old City at around 6:20 a.m. via Damascus Gate, stabbed his first victim on a side street, then fled the scene. As he ran, the terrorist spotted his second victim, stabbing him before being shot to death by Israeli police officers.

"Police units that responded at the scene saw the attacker with a knife. The attacker was shot and killed by police units," police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The terrorist has been identified as a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident.