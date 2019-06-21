Biden: Trump's Iran strategy is a 'disaster'

Democratic presidential hopeful says Iran's strategy is a "self-inflicted disaster" that could push the United States towards war.

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Thursday criticized President Donald Trump's strategy on Iran.

Biden said Trump’s moves is a "self-inflicted disaster" that could push the United States towards war with a major adversary, according to AFP.

Hours after Iran shot down a US spy drone, the former Vice President said Trump was failing to prevent the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to secure energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

"President Trump's Iran strategy is a self-inflicted disaster," Biden said in a statement.

"By walking away from diplomacy, Trump has made military conflict more likely," he charged.

As vice president, Biden helped President Barack Obama negotiate the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that imposed curbs on Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump, who has described the deal as “the worst deal ever negotiated”, withdrew from the agreement last year, and has since imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran.

As a result of Trump’s move, Biden said, "Iran is building back up its nuclear capability."

While Trump promised that exiting the deal and slapping sanctions on Iran would halt its belligerence in the region, "they've only gotten more aggressive," Biden charged.

"It's sadly ironic that the State Department is now calling on Iran to abide by the very deal the Trump Administration abandoned," he continued.

Biden stressed that Iran continues to be a "bad actor that abuses human rights" and supports terrorism, "but what we need is presidential leadership that will take strategic action to counter the Iranian threat" and improve cooperation with US allies.

A Fox News poll released earlier this week found that Biden is leading Trump by 10 percent among all registered voters nationwide.

Trump downplayed the poll, saying Fox News polls usually show him trailing.