Trump: Fox News polls are always bad for me

US President Donald Trump on Monday criticized Fox News following a poll they published which showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as four other Democratic contenders.

“Fox News Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States,” he tweeted.

The poll, published on Sunday, showed Biden leading Trump by 49 percent to 39 percent among all registered voters nationwide. Senator Bernie Sanders held nearly the same advantage over the president, at 49 percent to 40 percent.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, held edges of 1 or 2 points over Trump.

Trump will be officially announcing his second presidential run at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday. He is not expected to have difficulty securing the Republican nomination for a second term. While former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has announced that he will challenge Trump, history shows that presidents generally only face serious primary challenges when their approval rating within their own party is at 75% or below.