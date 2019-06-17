Poll: Biden leads Trump by 10 percent

A Fox News poll released on Sunday shows US President Donald Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden and four other Democratic contenders as campaigning for the 2020 election begins to gain steam.

The poll showed Biden leading Trump by 49 percent to 39 percent among all registered voters nationwide. Senator Bernie Sanders held nearly the same advantage over the president, at 49 percent to 40 percent.

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris and Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, held edges of 1 or 2 points over Trump.

Trump will be officially announcing his second presidential run at a rally in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday. He is not expected to have difficulty securing the Republican nomination for a second term. While former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld has announced that he will challenge Trump, history shows that presidents generally only face serious primary challenges when their approval rating within their own party is at 75% or below.

Biden, who announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination on April 25, has argued that he is the “most qualified” person to serve as president.

While Biden urged the American public to give Trump a chance after he was elected, the two have also locked horns.

Last year, Biden suggested that he would “beat the hell out of Trump” over how he relates to women. Trump fired back in a Tweet, asserting that Biden “would go down fast and hard.”

During the election campaign, Biden had harsh criticism for Trump, saying he had “no clue”. In another instance, Biden said that Trump “would’ve loved Stalin”.

Biden, unlike Trump, is running against 22 other candidates who are seeking the Democratic nomination. In addition to Sanders, Warren, Harris and Buttigieg, other candidates include New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Eric Swalwell and Senator Cory Booker.