Netanyahu: Iran intensifying its aggression

Prime Minister offers support to US, calls on international community to confront Iran over its aggressive moves.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed support for the US in a video statement Thursday night, after President Donald Trump met with top security officials to discuss America’s response to the recent downing of a drone aircraft by Iranian forces.

"In the last 24 hours, Iran has intensified its aggression against the United States and against all of us. I repeat my call for all peace-loving countries to stand by the United States in its effort to stop Iranians’ aggression. Israel stands by the United States on this,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu made the statement shortly after President Trump met with top security officials to plan out his response to the Iranian attack on a drone the US says was in international airspace.

When asked whether the US planned to attack Iran in retaliation, Trump said “you’ll find out soon.”

The shooting down of the American drone comes amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that the latest deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, announced earlier this week, will include a Patriot missile battalion, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and “other deterrence capabilities.”