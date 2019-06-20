Pentagon: US ready to defend its interests in Middle East

Latest US deployment of troops to Middle East will include Patriot missile battalion and “other deterrence capabilities”.

The latest deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East will include a Patriot missile battalion, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and “other deterrence capabilities,” the Pentagon said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend US forces and interests in the region,” a Pentagon spokeswoman said in a statement.

The deployment was announced by the Pentagon on Monday and it comes amid tensions with Iran.

The announcement followed last week’s attacks on two tankers as they were passing through the Gulf of Oman

US President Donald Trump has said the twin attacks had Iran "written all over it", rejecting Tehran's vehement denial.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo similarly accused Iran of being behind the attacks in the Gulf of Oman. Iran's parliament speaker, meanwhile, hinted that Washington could be behind the tanker attacks in an attempt to pile pressure on Tehran.

Last week’s attack came a month after attacks on four tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on May 12. Two of the ships targeted in that attack were Saudi oil tankers that were en route to the United States.