Will Trump strike Iran? 'You'll find out soon'

Following security meeting to rule on American response to Iran's downing of US drone, President Trump discusses possible Iran strike.

President Donald Trump spoke with journalists following a meeting with senior security officials Thursday, telling reporters they would “soon find out” if the US will attack Iran in retaliation for the downing of an American drone recently.

When asked by a reporter whether the US planned to strike Iran, the president, who is slated to meet with Canadian premier Justin Trudeau at the White House, responded by saying “You’ll soon find out.”

“Obviously we’re not going to be talking too much about it.”

Trump also said someone in Iran “made a mistake” in downing the drone.

"I imagine someone made a mistake,” Trump said, adding that he believed it was someone “loose and stupid who did it,” hinting that the US response would have been different, had the aircraft been manned.

"We didn't have a man of woman in the drone. It would have made a big, big difference.”

When pressed by a reporter regarding the administration’s plans, Trump said: "Let's see what happens."

Earlier on Thursday, senior Trump administration officials met with the president to discuss possible responses to the shooting down Wednesday of a US unmanned aircraft over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and its allies have accused Iran of a number of recent attacks on oil tankers in the Straits of Hormuz.

Iran claimed responsibility for downing the American drone aircraft.

President Trump tweeted Thursday that Iran “made a very big mistake!”

The shooting down of the American drone comes amid heightened tensions between the Islamic Republic and the US.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that the latest deployment of 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, announced earlier this week, will include a Patriot missile battalion, manned and unmanned surveillance aircraft and “other deterrence capabilities.”