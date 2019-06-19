Trump: We are 'very prepared' for Iran

Trump says US is prepared for Iran amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is very prepared with regard to Iran.

“We are looking at Iran... We are very prepared for Iran…regardless of what goes,” the President told reporters.

The comments come amid ongoing tensions between the US and Iran in recent weeks, particularly after attacks on several oil tankers in the Persian Gulf which the US blamed on Iran.

On Monday, the United States announced it would send 1,000 additional US forces and more military resources to the Middle East due to the tensions with Iran.

Iran denies being behind the attacks on the tankers. Iran's parliament speaker, in fact, hinted that Washington could be behind the tanker attacks in an attempt to pile pressure on Tehran.

The sides have also clashed ever since Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and imposed several rounds of crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran announced last month it was suspending some of its commitments under the 2015 deal in response to the US withdrawal in May of last year. This week, the Islamic Republic announced it would further scale back compliance with the 2015 deal.