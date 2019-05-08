Zarif: Iran will 'diminish commitments' under nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran will reduce some “voluntary” commitments within nuclear deal but will not withdraw from it.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tuesday that Iran will reduce some “voluntary” commitments within its nuclear deal with world powers but will not withdraw from it, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

According to Iran’s state media, Tehran would write to the countries still signed up to the deal - Britain, France and Germany as well as Russia and China - on Wednesday to give them details about plans to “diminish its commitments” under the deal.

“Iran’s future actions will be fully within the (nuclear deal), from which the Islamic Republic will not withdraw,” Zarif was quoted as having said.

“The European Union and others ... did not have the power to resist US pressure, therefore Iran ... will not carry out some voluntary commitments,” he added.

Zarif’s comments come after Iranian media reported on Monday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will announce on Wednesday that Iran will begin to renege on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 deal last May and has since then imposed two rounds of sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Germany, France and Britain, which did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal, have been scrambling to prevent a collapse of the agreement.

The EU recently introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal, but Iran said the mechanism is not sufficient.

Zarif’s comments also followed a warning earlier on Tuesday by a French official, who said that international sanctions could be reimposed on Iran if it reneges on commitments under its nuclear deal.