IAEA: Iran's stocks of nuclear materials within limits of deal

International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran's stocks of nuclear materials have increased but are still within the limits set by 2015 deal.

Iran's stocks of key nuclear materials have increased but are still within the limits set by a 2015 deal with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in its report on Friday.

Despite an announcement from Iran earlier this month that it no longer considered itself bound by the agreed restrictions on stocks of enriched uranium and heavy water, stocks of both did not exceed the ceilings set in the 2015 agreement, the report said, according to AFP.

As of May 26, Iran had 125.2 metric tons of heavy water, an increase of 0.4 tons on February but still under the 130-ton limit, the IAEA said.

As of 20 May, Iran had 174.1 kg (383 pounds) of enriched uranium, up from 163.8 kg in February but again within the relevant limit.

The report does say that "technical discussions... are ongoing" with Iran in relation to its installation of up to 33 advanced IR-6 centrifuges, but does not specify the content of these discussions.

The IAEA has released several reports indicating that Iran is implementing its side of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the official name of the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

Earlier this month, Iran announced it was suspending some of its commitments under the JCPOA. The move came a year after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal. Since then, his administration has imposed several rounds of sanctions against Iran.

As well as no longer respecting the limits on stocks, Iran has also said it will increase production of uranium and heavy water.

The IAEA report confirms Iran has not breached the uranium enrichment level of 3.67 percent specified in the JCPOA, according to AFP.

Since Iran made its announcement earlier this month, there had been "no changes" in the level of co-operation received from Iran, according to a senior Vienna-based diplomat.

Germany, France and Britain, which did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal, have been scrambling to prevent a collapse of the agreement.

The EU recently introduced a trade mechanism that would bypass US sanctions on Iran, in a bid to save the 2015 deal.

However, while Iran initially welcomed the creation of the vehicle -- called INSTEX -- as a "first step", Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif subsequently said that the mechanism "falls short of the commitments by the E3 to save the nuclear deal".

