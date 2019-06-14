IDF attacks Hamas targets in Gaza

IDF warplanes and aircraft attack a number of targets in Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack on Sderot.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that IDF warplanes and aircraft attacked a number of terrorist targets in Gaza overnight Thursday, including terrorist infrastructures in military compounds, as well as a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization’s naval force.

The attack was carried out in retaliation to the rocket fire from Gaza towards southern Israel on Thursday evening.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm the citizens of Israel and considers the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for all events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it,” the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The rocket that was fired on Thursday evening from Gaza hit the building of a hesder yeshiva in the city of Sderot.

There were no injuries but the building sustained damage.