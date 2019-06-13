Benny Gantz: Attack Hamas with unprecedented force

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, responded to the news of rocket fire from the Gaza Strip towards Sderot, which damaged a yeshiva in the city.

"When you occupy yourself with fishermen and the transfer of 'protection money' from Qatar, you're not solving the crisis in the Gaza envelope and you see the result in the field. So what do we do differently? First, attack with unprecedented force. Target the senior Hamas figures," Gantz said.

"Afterward, we take advantage of the quiet for a diplomatic initiative with economic levers - water desalination and electricity projects and the employment of thousands of high-tech workers and laborers in Israel and Ramallah who will be dependent on the maintenance of quiet. Then we initiate a ceasefire with international mediation and don't allow Hamas to dictate it. We are obligated to do everything in order to restore the initiative to us and quiet to residents of the western Negev," added the former chief of staff.

Chairman of Bayit Yehudi Rabbi Rafi Peretz said, "While they stir up the 'Deal of the Century' In the air-conditioned lounges, children are running fearfully to the bomb shelters in Sderot and the Gaza vicinity. We're obligated to overturn this equation and transfer the fear to the other side, to the heads of the murderous Hamas, who disrupt our lives without being held accountable."