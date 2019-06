Rocket strikes Yeshiva in Sderot Red alert in southern Israel as rocket scores direct hit on yeshiva building. Gary Willig,

Mendy Riesel, Southern Radio and Kol Rama The building struck by a Gaza rocket A rocket fired from Gaza struck a yeshiva in Sderot Thursday night. The rocket caused the Red Alert siren to activate in Sderot. The building suffered damage. There were no reported casualties. Police are on the scene, including bomb disposal experts. The rocket was fired from the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip, Channel 13 News reported.

More Arutz Sheva videos:



top