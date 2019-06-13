PA rejects initiatives from Bahrain conference

PA will not assist or facilitate realization of projects to be declared during upcoming US-led economic workshop.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has informed various parties that it will not allow the promotion of projects on its territory that will be announced at the economic summit being led by the US administration in Bahrain later this month.

According to a report on Wednesday on Kan 11 News, the PA intends not to allow the promotion of the projects even if the funds to finance them are mobilized in the Persian Gulf.

Senior PA officials said that Arab countries asked the PA leadership not to embarrass their leaders in the media because of their participation in the Bahrain conference.

The Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its upcoming Middle East peace plan during the Bahrain conference.

The PA announced it would boycott the economic conference almost immediately after it was announced, with its “information minister” Nabil Abu Rudeineh saying that the conference would be a meaningless meeting that was part of a meaningless plan.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Iraqi government announced that his country would not take part in the economic conference in Bahrain.

Egypt, Morocco and Jordan, meanwhile, have agreed to attend the conference.