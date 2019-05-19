White House begins roll out of part of Middle East peace plan

Trump admin planning to publicize economic component of Mideast peace plan in late June - with release of political portions pushed off.

The Trump administration is planning to release the economic component of its upcoming Middle East peace plan in late June, senior White House officials said Sunday, according to CNN, adding that it would break up the release of the much-anticipated plan.

The first half of the plan, dubbed the “Deal of the Century” by President Trump, will be released at an international summit in Manama, Bahrain on June 25th to 26th. The US is playing down the summit, however, and is calling the event a "workshop".

“This workshop is a pivotal opportunity to convene government, civil society, and business leaders to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement,” the White House said in a statement.

Only the economic component of the plan will be released at the international summit, the White House said, with the more sensitive political portions to be publicized at a later date.

The workshop will focus heavily on economic development in the Gaza Strip, with an emphasis on four areas: infrastructure, industry, governance reforms, and investing in human capital.

Talks continue regarding the details of the political portion of the peace plan, which is widely rumored not to include provision for the establishment of a Palestinian state – a massive departure from previous American-led peace efforts.

While the Trump administration has largely remained mum on the details of the upcoming Middle East peace plan, some senior officials have hinted that the plan indeed will not provide for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Last month, senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner emphasized that the new peace plan would be try something “different” with regards to the two-state solution.

"If people focus on the old traditional talking points we will never make progress. What we will put out is different.”

Sunday’s announcement by the White House pushed back the plan’s release, after senior administration officials said the plan would be publicized after the Shavuot holiday, which ends on June 9th.

Last week, Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt said that the peace plan would be released after the Ramadan and Shavuot holidays, which end on June 4th and 9th respectively. No prior mention was made of splitting the plan’s release.