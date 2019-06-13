IDF attacks Hamas terrorist infrastructure

Israeli warplanes attack underground terrorist infrastructure in southern Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire on Israel.

Israeli warplanes attacked an underground terrorist infrastructure in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in southern Gaza overnight Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The air strike was carried out in response to the rocket fire from Gaza toward southern Israel earlier in the night.

"The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and see the terrorist organization Hamas as responsible for everything happening inside and outside of the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

Earlier, sirens were sounded in the Eshkol Regional Council of southern Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed that one rocket that was fired from Gaza into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Iron Dome.

There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

The rocket attack followed an announcement by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) that, following the continued fires and launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, it was decided to impose a naval blockade on the Gaza Strip until further notice.

On Wednesday afternoon, for the first time since a ceasefire was declared after the recent flare-up on the Gaza border, two explosive-laden balloons were fired from Gaza, exploding near one of the communities in the Eshkol Council.

There were no injuries or damages.

Since Wednesday morning, six fires have broken out in the Gaza envelope as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

Incendiary balloons have caused 20 fires in the region so far this week.