The IDF “Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories” (COGAT) announced that, following the continued fires and launching of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, it was decided Wednesday evening to impose a naval blockade on the Gaza Strip until further notice.

In the afternoon, for the first time since the ceasefire was declared after the recent flare-up on the Gaza border, two explosive-laden balloons were fired from the Gaza Strip, exploding near one of the communities in the Eshkol Council.

There were no casualties and no damage was done.

Since Wednesday morning, six fires have broken out in the Gaza envelope as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip.

20 fires have been started in the Gaza periphery so far this week by incendiary balloons.

The IDF announced yesterday that it is reducing the area of ​​fishing in Gaza to six nautical miles in response to the balloon arson.

The IDF spokesman in the Arabic language, Lt. Col. Avichai Adrei, wrote today to Gaza residents: "The fishing industry in Gaza is one of the leading commercial fields in the Gaza Strip. Are there fish that are more tasty than those of Gaza? Unfortunately, and in view of the continued launching of firebombs from Gaza into Israel in order to burn fields, the State of Israel is forced to reduce the fishing area."

"In this way, the terror that comes out of Gaza first of all harms the residents of Gaza. Residents of Gaza, do not let the terrorist leaders steal from you what Allah has given you," Adrei wrote on Twitter.