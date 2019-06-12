Incendiary balloon attack on southern Israel

6 fires in Gaza periphery caused by incendiary balloons launched from Gaza Strip today, out of 20 such fires this week.

Six fires have broken out in the Gaza envelope Wednesday as a result of incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip, including two balloons which exploded near the Eshkol Regional Council Wednesday afternoon.

20 fires have been started in the Gaza periphery so far this week by incendiary balloons.

The IDF announced yesterday that it is reducing the area of ​​fishing in Gaza to six nautical miles in response to the balloon arson.

The IDF spokesman in the Arabic language, Lt. Col. Avichai Adrei, wrote today to Gaza residents: "The fishing industry in Gaza is one of the leading commercial fields in the Gaza Strip. Are there fish that are more tasty than those of Gaza? Unfortunately, and in view of the continued launching of firebombs from Gaza into Israel in order to burn fields, the State of Israel is forced to reduce the fishing area."

"In this way, the terror that comes out of Gaza first of all harms the residents of Gaza. Residents of Gaza, do not let the terrorist leaders steal from you what Allah has given you," Adrei wrote on Twitter.