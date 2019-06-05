Israeli teen wounded in Old City stabbing released from hospital

16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, who was wounded in Old City terror attack last Friday, released from hospital.

An Israeli teenager wounded in last Friday’s terrorist attack in the Old City of Jerusalem has been discharged from the hospital, after recovering from stab wounds suffering in the attack.

Officials from the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem announced Wedneday afternoon that 16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg, one of two victims in last week’s terror attack, had recovered and has been released from the hospital.

During the attack, which was carried out by a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident, Nachumberg was moderately wounded when the terrorist jump him from a side street in the Old City as he was riding his bike from synagogue after morning prayers back to his yeshiva.

After he stopped for a moment, the terrorist attacked him, stabbing Nachumberg in the back, leaving him in moderate condition.

The terrorist also stabbed 50-year-old Gavriel Lavi during the attack.

Lavi was initially listed in critical condition, but has improved over the past few days, and is no longer relying on a respirator to breathe.

During the attack, Israeli police officers opened fire on the terrorist, killing him on the spot.