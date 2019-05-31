Watch: Terrorist attacks Israelis in Old City, is eliminated

Police release footage showing 19-year-old Arab terrorist attacking Jews in Old City of Jerusalem before being shot and killed by officers.

Police released footage Friday afternoon taken during the terror attack in the Old City of Jerusalem Friday morning which left two Jews wounded, one seriously, the other moderately.

The terrorist, a 19-year-old Palestinian Authority resident, stabbed and wounded 50-year-old Gavriel Lavi at around 6:30 Friday morning, leaving Lavi seriously wounded. The terrorist then fled on foot, before attacking 16-year-old Yisrael Meir Nachumberg.

As the terrorist chased another young man, police officers opened fire on the terrorist, killing him on the spot.