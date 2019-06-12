Report: Syria intercepts missiles fired from Israel

Syrian media reports that defense systems intercepted a number of missiles fired from Israel towards Daraa region.

Syrian media reported overnight Tuesday that the country's defense systems intercepted a number of missiles fired from Israel towards southern Syria.

The Israeli attack reportedly targeted the town of Tell al-Hara, located in the Daraa region, an area considered a strategic point overlooking the Golan Heights.

It was also reported that the attack caused damage to buildings and that Israel used technological means to disrupt radar systems during the attack.

Last Thursday, several anti-aircraft missiles were fired toward Mount Hermon from Syria. No injuries were reported.

Three days earlier, Syrian media reported that the T-4 airbase in Homs had come under fire from “hostile missiles”.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least five people were killed and three injured in an Israeli attack at the airbase, which houses Iranian warehouses and centers.

According to the organization, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards missile depot and one vehicle were destroyed.